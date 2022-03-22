A comic relief, minor distraction, Soludo speaks on Bianca/Ebere “catfight” during inauguration

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo has spoken, for the first time, on the fisticuffs which happened between Bianca Ojukwu and Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of the former Governor during his inauguration on March 17, 2022.

Soludo made this disclosure on Tuesday during a live interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

From a viral video, Mrs Obiano was seen getting up from where she was and headed towards Bianca. On approaching her, Mrs Obiano made some utterances which apparently angered Bianca.

Consequently, Bianca slapped Ebele which led to an altercation that was broken up by security agents and guests.

“She then walked towards me and I thought she was coming to greet me. Instead, when she got to where I was seated, she verbally attacked me with her voice raised, taunting me and asking me what I was there to do and using unprintable vile language.

“This very act is considered a sacrilege to a titled matriarch such as myself in Igbo culture. It was at this point that I stood up to defend myself and gave her a dirty slap to stop her from attacking me,” Bianca clarified in a statement afterwards.

In his statement on Tuesday, Soludo said the “catfight” was a comic relief and minor distraction to the serious issue of governance.

“The catfight reminded me of several videos I have seen on the matter. For me, it is a comic relief, comedy that has emerged from it that is a distraction. I am sure there would be movies, comedies and songs from it.

“I didn’t notice much of what happened because it was when I was signing the oath of allegiance/office. We are intensely focused on what we must deliver to our people and entertaining any distraction is not part of the bargain,” the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria said.

Soludo also refused to put a concrete timeline on achieving his mandates but pledged to ensure the economy of Anambra is vibrant, with collaboration from stakeholders and residents.

He said, “I don’t think of first 100 days; we have deliverables and timeline but my focus is to take decisions within the four months and I am not gonna miss any one minute or 100 days regarding my mandate. I think of the next year regarding milestones. I am just ploughing and you media will be the one to remind me of my achievements in 100 days.”

