‘A contradiction to US position on Nigeria’s election,’ Atiku reacts to Tinubu and Blinken’s telephone conversation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the February 25 election has expressed disappointment at the recent interaction between the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

Blinken in a telephone conversation with the president-elect, reaffirmed the Joe Biden administration’s commitment to a stronger US-Nigeria relationship under the incoming government.

On his part, Tinubu expressed his resolve to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and faithfully serve the citizens as their leader.

Atiku, who reacted to the conversation between the two leaders on his Twitter handle, said it was demoralizing that Washington had acknowledged what he described as a fraudulent election in Nigeria.

He lamented that Blinken’s telephone conversation with Tinubu contradicted the US’s earlier position on the election.

Atiku, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, are challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration of the former Lagos State governor as the winner of the election, citing widespread irregularities and non-compliance with the Electoral Act in the conduct of the exercise.

“I am in disbelief that @SecBlinken called Tinubu, a contradiction to the publicly stated position of the US on Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election. This is inconceivable considering that America, as the bastion of democracy, is well briefed on the sham election of February 25.

“To give legitimacy to the widely acknowledged fraudulent election in Nigeria can be demoralising to citizens who have hedged their bet on democracy and the sanctity of the ballot,” the ex-Vice President wrote.

