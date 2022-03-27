‘A dead political party incapable of mounting viable opposition in Edo,’ PDP mocks APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State on Sunday branded the All Progress Congress (APC) a “dead political party” over its inability to offer a viable opposition in the state.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Dr. Patrick Ojebuoboh, the PDP said the APC only announced its presence via periodic press statements without making any meaningful impact on the residents.

The statement read: “The All Progressives Congress in the state has become a dead political party, with none of its organs functioning, hence its inability to provide the seriously needed perspective and constructive criticism that is expected of a viable opposition party.

“With the spectacular failure that the APC has exhibited at the national level, the party has left the nation’s economy in shreds, setting bandits on the loose across the country and abandoning the people in unprecedented hardship with astronomical energy and food prices that are beyond the reach of the common man.

“It is easy to see why the Edo State APC has degenerated from a stage where it was just limping to its present condition of being completely comatose.

“Once in a while, a certain Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party dishes out lies and complete falsehood just to create the sense that the APC, which is now dead in Edo, may still have some life left.”

The party urged the APC to form a merger with smaller political parties in order to survive.

“The PDP, as well as the government and people of Edo State, is calling on the comatose party, to either put an end to the joke called the All Progressives Congress in Edo State and come over to the only party alive in the state, which is the PDP or merge with other small political parties in order to make a reasonable impact.”

