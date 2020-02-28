Latest Sports

‘A dream come true’ – Ighalo celebrates first goal for Man United

February 28, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo has expressed his delight with scoring his first goal for Manchester United since joining on loan in January.

The 30-year-old scored the second of five goals for the Red Devils against Club Brugge in the Europa League on Thursday night.

United won the game 5-0 against a 10-man Belgian side to seal qualification for the round of 16 of the second-tier continental competition.

“It was a great moment, I have been waiting for this since making my [full] debut,” said Ighalo, who has made four appearances for the club.

“I have it now and it starts my goal career here at the team I have supported since I was a little boy.

“It is a dream come true and I thank God for that.”

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also praised Ighalo for his effort in the game.

“Odion was up front there doing what he does. He’s a target man, we can play up to him, he can hold it and he’s got Bruno [Fernandes] and Juan [Mata] next to him so he’s got runners there,” he said.

“As a fellow striker myself, I know how important that first goal is.

“As the ball is played over to Juan, he spins and is on the six-yard line when Juan puts it there. That’s a natural striker.”

Ighalo played with much more confidence after he scored his goal.

