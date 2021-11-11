ODILI: A drowning man scavenging for partner – Malami rubbishes suspect’s claim on siege

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Thursday, distanced himself from a claim made by one of the suspects arrested in connection with the October 29 invasion of the Abuja residence of a Supreme Court Judge, Justice Mary Odili.

Security agents comprising soldiers and policemen had on the night of October 29 stormed the judge’s residence with a search warrant over alleged illegal activities in the building.

The police on Thursday paraded 14 persons arrested in connection with the incident in Abuja.

During an investigation by the police, one of the suspects, Lawrence Ajojo, who is said to be a Chief Superintendent of Police, alleged that he was the AGF’s consultant.

He was alleged to have led the armed men to the judge’s home under the guise that they had been lawfully authorised to search the building.

However, in a statement issued by his media aide, Umar Gwandu, Malami described the suspect as a “drowning man scavenging for a dying partner.”

The AGF asked Ajojo to present evidence of his engagement and where he had worked with him as a consultant.

The statement read: “The attention of the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been drawn to a confession of a suspect during interrogation in the investigation of the recent invasion of the residence of the highly respected Justice of the Supreme Court; Justice Mary Peter Odili.

“With all the competent, high-level professionals and capable human resources available at the disposal of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, it only takes the imagination of the evil minds to assume or think that the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will descend so low to engaging a quack or fake police officer to serve as his consultant.

“We are happy to note that investigation has commenced unraveling the circumstances and personalities behind the invasion and sponsored campaign of calumny against the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

“It is our desire and we hope that the investigation would also disclose those after the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, those dragging his personality, his name and his exalted office in the dirty politics of disrepute. This is an orchestrated attempt to stir unnecessary controversies and Public apprehension.

READ ALSO: Senate wants police to publish result of investigations on raid on Justice Odili’s residence

“We asked the suspect to present documents of engagements where he worked as a consultant to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, whether in past or now.

“Consultant for what? Which activity or assignment? When was he engaged? What were the terms of references for the alleged consultancy service? Where was he engaged? Which worked has he executed for the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and the Ministry of Justice? For what duration? And for how much?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now