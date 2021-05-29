A ‘failure’ will not succeed me in 2023 – Gov Emmanuel | Ripples Nigeria

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, said on Sunday a “failure” would not succeed him as governor in 2023

The governor stated this in a statement titled: “God is doing a new thing in Akwa Ibom State,” on the occasion of his sixth anniversary in office.

Emmanuel was elected the Akwa Ibom State Governor in 2015.

He said discussions on his successor have “driven everyone in Akwa Ibom to a near frenzy.”

Emmanuel said: “My dear Akwa Ibomites, if what you are desiring is a successor who will not have the capacity and the discipline to build a state where you and your children will live in peace and strive to excel, if you are desiring a successor who will turn back the clock of our developmental strides or a successor who will bring out the worst in our youths as opposed to galvanising their energies and challenging them to be the best they can be, then I am sorry to disappoint you, God will not give us such a successor.”

