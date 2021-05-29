A ‘failure’ will not succeed me in 2023 – Gov Emmanuel | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
A ‘failure’ will not succeed me in 2023 – Gov Emmanuel
The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, said on Sunday a “failure” would not succeed him as governor in 2023
The governor stated this in a statement titled: “God is doing a new thing in Akwa Ibom State,” on the occasion of his sixth anniversary in office.
Emmanuel was elected the Akwa Ibom State Governor in 2015.
He said discussions on his successor have “driven everyone in Akwa Ibom to a near frenzy.”
READ ALSO: Gov Emmanuel dismisses reports on planned defection to APC
Emmanuel said: “My dear Akwa Ibomites, if what you are desiring is a successor who will not have the capacity and the discipline to build a state where you and your children will live in peace and strive to excel, if you are desiring a successor who will turn back the clock of our developmental strides or a successor who will bring out the worst in our youths as opposed to galvanising their energies and challenging them to be the best they can be, then I am sorry to disappoint you, God will not give us such a successor.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...