Politics
A few people are simply stealing in the name of fuel subsidy —Oshiomhole
Ahead of the 2023 elections, the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has intimated at its resolve towards the removal of fuel subsidies in order to stabilise the fiscal policies of the country.
This was disclosed by Adams Oshiomhole, the Deputy Director-General (Operations) of the council, on Wednesday, during an interview on AriseTV.
According to Oshiomhole, who is also a former National Chairman of the party, stakeholders should be talking about opportunity costs since the continued payment of fuel subsidies is tantamount to enriching some fraudulent persons.
He tagged the payment of N6 trillion in subsidy payments as “stealing” while revealing that the average Nigerian is just scared of the consequences of removal, not the removal in itself.
“Regarding subsidy removal, we should be talking about the opportunity cost. When I was the NLC President, we fought against its removal for good reasons and it stood at N20bn to N30bn during OBJ’s tenure.
READ ALSO:Nigeria has moved past do-or-die elections —Oshiomhole
“Right now, it stands at N6 trillion which is why I asked myself, who is consuming such amount? This is about fraud and dealing with opportunity cost. We are simply dealing with stealing in the name of subsidy.
“As the government, there must be the courage to admit the limitations of state institutions and it is not that people don’t support subsidy removal but the consequences of its removal.
“The real devil in the chain is the exchange rate and we need to take a holistic look at the situation, regarding monetary and fiscal policies,” Oshiomhole explained.
The Minister of Finance and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, in August, said the government was planning to spend N3.35 trillion on subsidy in 2023, which will last till June of that year.
The minister said the federal government is spending N18.6 billion daily on PMS, and that it spent N6.2 trillion on subsidy between 2013 to 2021.
A whopping N3.35 trillion, she said, would be spent in the first six months of next year.
“There is a need to have this as a national discussion. If we all as a nation agree that this PMS subsidy should go, then we all agree that it should go. It is not the president alone that is deciding, it is not the ministry of finance that is suggesting. I hope this is done very soon, that we take that decision,” she said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...