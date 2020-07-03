A house united? Wike to head PDP campaign council for Edo governorship election

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday appointed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as Chairman of its National Campaign Council for the Edo State governorship election.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, would serve as deputy chairman of the council.

He wrote: “@OfficialPDPNig NWC appoints @GovWike as Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council Chairman. The deputy chairman is Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Fintiri.”

READ ALSO: EDO GUBER: PDP reacts to Wike’s withdrawal from reconciliation efforts

Governor Godwin Obaseki will represent the party in the governorship election slated for September 19 in Edo State.

During the controversy surrounding Obaseki’s defection to the PDP and his negotiation for the party’s ticket, Wike had said he wanted no part in the process, criticising the national leadership for compromising.

However, after Obaseki secured the governorship ticket of the party, he expressed happiness over his emergence. It appears all contending forces within the party have now closed ranks.

Join the conversation

Opinions