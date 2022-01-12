A man carrying bullion van on election day should be in jail, Bode George says in veiled jab at Tinubu

A prominent stakeholder of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and elder statesman, Bode George has disclosed that he bears no animosity towards Bola Bola Tinubu despite recurrent criticisms of the former Lagos governor.

George made this clarification on Wednesday during an interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

According to the PDP chieftain, his concerns were about the monetisation of the political process which leads to selfish leaders at the helm of affairs.

“A man who is coming with money with Bullion Van should be cooling off in jail — I have nothing personal against Bola Tinubu. People should think about their future rather than collecting monies from these politicians who don’t have their interest at heart.

“You will see the flooding of people who are dissatisfied with the APC in Lagos and we will take over since the INEC has incorporated the electronic transmission. I also appeal to the INEC to procure a foolproof system in order to ensure a fair election in order to prevent manipulations.

“It was the greed in Tinubu that brought all these politicians together; how can he call himself the National Leader of the party when the President is there? The APC is a hopeless contraption and we will ensure nobody will manipulate the election results because the world is watching us,” George railed, just a day after Tinubu declared his presidential ambition.

In response to the chances of the PDP in the 2023 elections, he expressed confidence in the party’s chances while noting that differing opinions were normal and healthy but unity was important for the party.

George further alleged that the 2015 presidential elections which displaced former President Goodluck Jonathan was manipulated in the favour of current President Buhari.

“The PDP is not in comatose but it is normal for differing opinions to exist and the quality is the ability to moderate yourselves and stay unified — that is the beauty of democracy which entrenches robust discussions and debates.

“I am glad our Electoral Process is being monitised; the last elections in 2015 was manipulated in the favour of the APC. We conceded for peaceful purposes and if you can recall, President GEJ said it is not worth spilling the blood of Nigerians for his personal ambition.

“I am appealing to PMB to ensure all the loopholes in the electoral process are sealed. These are issues investors consider before coming into the country. Justice, fairness and equity is the tripod on which democracy sits and it must be enacted in our country otherwise, if we cannot tell the truth to power, what are we going to get?” George stated.

