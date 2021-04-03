"A part of me is gone", Rights activist Okei-Odumakin confirms husband's death | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
“A part of me is gone”, Rights activist Okei-Odumakin confirms husband’s death
Human rights activist, Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin, has confirmed the death of her husband, Yinka Odumakin, who was the spokesperson of the apex Yoruba group, Afenifere.
Okei-Odumakin, also the President of Women Arise, made the announcement in a statement in Lagos on Saturday.
Ripples Nigeria reported that Odumakin died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday morning, at the isolation centre of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).
He was said to be on a ventilator until he succumbed to the cold hands of death.
Mrs Okei-Odumakin, expressing sadness over the death of her husband in a statement, said, “A part of me is gone. He fought hard at the intensive care unit. Pray for me to survive this. My love is gone.
“He was okay before. Even on March 10, he still attended meetings. He was recovering yesterday but he died this morning. I am at the intensive care unit. A part of me is gone.”
READ ALSO: JUST IN…Afenifere spokesman, Odumakin, is dead
“The sad event happened on Saturday morning at the intensive care unit of LASUTH where he was being managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19, which he had recovered from about a week ago.
“I appreciate the outpouring of grief and sympathy from home and abroad as I mourn my irreplaceable soulmate.”
She urged all to remain steadfast in the cause of the masses to which her husband dedicated his life.
She said that burial arrangements would be made public in due course.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas, Oba Francis Alao, said it will be difficult to fill the vacuum created by the exit of Odumakin.
He said, “I just heard of the news of the death of Yinka Odumakin. It is terrible. What a loss! Who will fill the vacuum created by his death?
“We were always strategizing together about how to restructure Nigeria. His death is so painful.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters
Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...