"A part of me is gone", Rights activist Okei-Odumakin confirms husband's death | Ripples Nigeria

Human rights activist, Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin, has confirmed the death of her husband, Yinka Odumakin, who was the spokesperson of the apex Yoruba group, Afenifere.

Okei-Odumakin, also the President of Women Arise, made the announcement in a statement in Lagos on Saturday.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Odumakin died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday morning, at the isolation centre of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

He was said to be on a ventilator until he succumbed to the cold hands of death.

Mrs Okei-Odumakin, expressing sadness over the death of her husband in a statement, said, “A part of me is gone. He fought hard at the intensive care unit. Pray for me to survive this. My love is gone.

“He was okay before. Even on March 10, he still attended meetings. He was recovering yesterday but he died this morning. I am at the intensive care unit. A part of me is gone.”

“The sad event happened on Saturday morning at the intensive care unit of LASUTH where he was being managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19, which he had recovered from about a week ago.

“I appreciate the outpouring of grief and sympathy from home and abroad as I mourn my irreplaceable soulmate.”

She urged all to remain steadfast in the cause of the masses to which her husband dedicated his life.

She said that burial arrangements would be made public in due course.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas, Oba Francis Alao, said it will be difficult to fill the vacuum created by the exit of Odumakin.

He said, “I just heard of the news of the death of Yinka Odumakin. It is terrible. What a loss! Who will fill the vacuum created by his death?

“We were always strategizing together about how to restructure Nigeria. His death is so painful.”

