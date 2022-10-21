‘A presidential candidate that can’t put house in order not fit to rule Nigeria,’ Shettima mocks Atiku over PDP crisis

The All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, has taken a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, over his inability to tackle the crisis plaguing the party.

Shettima, who addressed journalists during the inauguration of the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Abuja, questioned Abubakar’s readiness to lead the country when he cannot resolve his party’s crisis.

He also described the PDP participation in the election as a mere televised national circus.

Five governors – Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), are demanding the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over his role in the party’s post-presidential primary crisis.

The quintet and a handful of other PDP chieftains withdrew from the party’s presidential campaign council last month over the party’s leaders’ reluctance to sanction the removal of the former Senate president.

Shettima insisted that PDP failed to read the mood of the nation before picking Abubakar as the presidential candidate.

He said: “His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, proved to us once again that his integrity will never be on the shelf for any self-serving bidder, and his moral principle set in motion a chain of events that led to the consolidation of national interests, that paved the way for Asiwaju’s emergence as the presidential flag bearer.

“Unfortunately, the leading opposition party set out to exploit the nation’s rotational arrangement and refused to read the national mood. And this has long backfired, and turned their presidential dream into a televised national circus.

“A presidential candidate that cannot put his own political house in order cannot aspire to lead the nation.

“In just a few years, the APC has become a political paragon, bringing much older political organisations to their knees. This couldn’t have been possible without you, this beautiful village of progressive ideologues.

“Nigerians have found in the APC a Moses that will lead them to the promised land.”

