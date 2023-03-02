‘A rape of democracy’ – Atiku vows to challenge Tinubu’s election victory in court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, vowed to challenge the victory of his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in last weekend’s election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday declared Tinubu as the winner of the election.

He polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and 15 other candidates in the exercise.

The PDP had in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, insisted that its candidate won the election and vowed to challenge the outcome in court.

The LP candidate had also promised to approach the court in a bid to reclaim “ his stolen mandate.”



Abubakar, who addressed journalists at a media briefing in Abuja, described the presidential election as a “rape of democracy.”

He added that the election presented Nigerians with a rare opportunity to reset the country but was bungled by INEC.

The former Vice President also insisted that he was not aware of any reconciliatory moves by the president-elect.

“The battle to fight the wrong of Saturday is not about me but about the future of Nigeria. The battle is to deepen democracy and the future of the youth.

“Without a doubt, INEC failed woefully to live up to expectations. The manipulations and fraud were glaring and unprecedented.

“The process and outcome of the presidential election were grossly flawed in every aspect. It was a rape of democracy.”

