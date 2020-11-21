‘A real parent puts his children’s needs above other considerations,’ Charly Boy replies estranged daughter

Charly Boy replies daughter who called him a hypocrite over post on her sexuality.

The former President of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Charly Boy Oputa, has reacted to a statement credited to his daughter on the row over the former’s sexuality.

The musician’s daughter, Dewy, on Saturday, branded her father a hypocrite over his lengthy post on social media about her sexuality.

In a post on his Instagram page on Saturday, Charly Boy pointed out that being a parent is hard as anybody can have a child and call himself a parent.

He said a real parent is someone who puts his children’s needs above other considerations because their lives are constantly under attack by external influences such as social media and peer pressure.

He wrote: “Urgent Info for Parents: Hummm, ogaooo. I swear parenting is not an easy something oooo. Na me and my baby, Dewy dey trend these days.

Shey una see as my Princess dey tackle me.

“My post a few days ago, about my daughter right to her sexuality, opened my eyes and exposed me to the huge growing community of LGTBQ’s in Nigeria.

“Ol boy, e shock me. I can’t lie.

“My People, as I wake yesterday I setup a hotline for young people who have challenges communicating with their parent/parents, who needed a listening ear. I was on the phone, from 9:00 a.m. till 11:45 p.m., recorded over a thousand calls before I lost count. I had to shut down, my ears don full.

“I heard stories dat made me teary eyed, the emotional trauma the LGTBQs community is going through amongst the numerous wahala we face in dis country.

“Parents must understand that sometimes their child will probably not live the life they dreamed for them and this has nothing to do with being good parents or bad parents. Our influence and nurture for our kids it’s not more than 25 percent, 75 percent of their lives is under attack by external influences, social media, peer pressure, what they pickup in school, etc etc.

“We should sometimes allow our children to unfold but not without guidance and laying good values, morals, believe in self and always encouraging them to be their authentic self, as they grow.

“Our children have their own hang ups you must know., weather you feel they are childish, immature or fall short of your picture of them. They’ve struggles too and suffer from internal turmoil—don’t make them feel any worse. Imagine their internal struggle when these confusing feelings arise.

“Our society is filled with hypocrisy, lesbianism/homosexuality started way before social media, predominantly in the north. Now, it in our churches, Nollywood, House of Assembly, even in Aso Rock, it’s everywhere my people, and we must educate ourselves to have a better understanding of this phenomenon.”

