A Tinubu presidency will be controlled by the north —Adegboruwa

Human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa says if former Lagos State Governor and presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu becomes the president in 2023, his presidency would be controlled by the North.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Adegboruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), once again expressed his rejection of the Muslim-Muslim ticket the APC would be presenting after Tinubu decided to choose Senator Kashim Shettima as his vice presidential running mate.

The legal practitioner added that the combination of two Muslims for an election in a secular country like Nigeria was a sign that “others don’t matter and shows absence of consideration for unity and plurality.”

“The North has proven that Tinubu has no mind of his own and will not be unable to defend the unity of Nigeria in crucial moments of decision making. They will control him if he becomes President.

“Same-religion ticket suggests only one region determines electoral victory and that Tinubu is not acceptable to Northern Muslims.

“It is an indication of a hidden agenda. The spirit of Hope 93 died with MKO and those who betrayed him and his mandate.

“May Boko Haram, terrorists and insurgents, their sponsors and sympathizers not win the 2023 elections.

“The APC is acting like Nigeria is not a secular state but rather being ruled to satisfy certain religious tendencies.

“That the APC has absolute control of the electoral system and thus electoral victory may not be determined through free, fair and credible elections.

“That certain political tendencies and interests do not trust others to accommodate them if they are entrusted with power whereas they have been in power and accommodated by others.

“What I see is desperation and over-ambition. A kind of ‘we just want power at all costs and we don’t care what others think or do. We can win the elections without you, especially by other means other than by open ballot’,” he said.

