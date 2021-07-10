Tech
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
So, Trump sued Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. But that’s not gist. Back home in Nigeria, citizens continue to live without Twitter save for individuals pulling through via the use of various VPNs. And that’s also not the gist this week.
On TechNigeria this week, we were able to track some notable idea launch and fund raisers where a number ofNigerian tech startupssecured about$70million.
Let’s get to details.
FairMoney $42 million raiser
Leading the equity table, FairMoney, a Nigeria-based credit-led digital bank, raised US$42 million in Series B funding.
Quite a mind boggling sum for a startup with only 4 years into its venture.
Even more stunning for the fact that the startup seeks to commence itsexpansion into other emerging markets.
From inception, FairMoneylaunched with the vision to give underbanked people access to digital financial services.
READ ALSO: TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Following Daystar on the table, Nigerian solar energy startup, Daystar Power, raised a US$20 million facility from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).
Like FairMoney, Daystar was founded in 2017 as a provider of hybrid solar power solutions to businesses.
The equity injection is hoped to help the company deliver against its project pipeline.
More importantly, Daystar can finance its existing solutions: “Solar-as-a-Service” and “Power-as-a-Service” which provide clean and reliable power while significantly reducing clients’ overall power costs.
Digital identity verification firm, Smile Identity, also closed a $7 million in Series A funding during the week.
Although, according to the startup, the new fund will go into further building Africa’s KYC services.
Like FairMoney and Daystar, the startup is onlyfour years old.
Unlike others, the startup builds tools and software to change the way millions of Africans prove and authenticate their identity online.
Coming last, Payhippo, a Nigerian fintech startup, closed a whopping US$1 million in pre-seed funding to scale its offering.
What would have passed as the biggest raiser in another week seems the least, comparing what FairMoney and Daystar had pulled.
READ ALSO: Nigerian fintech startup, Payhippo, closes $1m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
Payhippo, by venture, povides vital loans to small businesses and was launched just last year, January 2021 precisely.
With a million dollar raiser in the bag, in its first year, the brand demonstrates a high level of confidence in taking the world by storm.
Should we look out for this startup? Of course, it will be worth watching as it plays in the Fintech space.
Away from funding rounds, Lagos-based startup, Terragon,launched a new venture to help big companies understand African customers.
The company, which currently operates across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, SA and Egypt, said its service will help users receive personalised engagement from brands through preferred channels.
Venture analysts commend the launch of the product as it has been observed lately thatmore brands struggled to engage digitally with consumers.
Remark:
Thank you for joining us this week. That will be all. Take care and stay here for more updates.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....