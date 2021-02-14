AA holds national convention, targets victory in 2023 election

The National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Mr. Adekunle Omoaje, said on Saturday his party is working towards winning the 2023 presidential election in the country.

Omoaje, who stated this during the party’s national convention in Osogbo, Osun State, said AA is the only alternative political platform in the country.

He said AA was also preparing towards winning the Anambra governorship election holding later in the year as well as Osun and Ekiti elections slated for 2022.

The chairman said: “AA is not just going to make mouth but rather, we are going to make good statement during the elections.

“With the set of Executives we have on ground, we are ready to embark on house-to-house campaign and to tell people about our manifestoes.”

He stressed that the party is a threat to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Omoaje added: “AA will be the second-largest political party in 2023 and we will win the election.”

