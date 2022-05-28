AA shifts presidential primary to June 9

The Action Alliance (AA) party has shifted its presidential primary from June 3 to June 9.

The decision to postpone the primary came just 24 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) agreed to extend the parties’ primaries by seven days.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Dennis Ubani, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The statement read: “Following the extension of date for the conduct of party primaries by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) from its initial date.

“The national leadership of the Action Alliance has approved the following adjustment for the conduct of its party primaries.



READ ALSO: APC shifted presidential primary due to lack of ideas — Gov Ortom

“State Houses of Assembly primaries will hold June 5, governorship primary June 5, House of Representatives primary June 7 and Senatorial primary, June 7.

“The National Think Tank Committee meeting to confirm the list of candidates before submitting to INEC headquarters in Abuja will hold June 8.

“The special National Convention and presidential primary will be held on June 9, the general public and party members should please take note.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now