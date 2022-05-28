Politics
AA shifts presidential primary to June 9
The Action Alliance (AA) party has shifted its presidential primary from June 3 to June 9.
The decision to postpone the primary came just 24 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) agreed to extend the parties’ primaries by seven days.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Dennis Ubani, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.
The statement read: “Following the extension of date for the conduct of party primaries by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) from its initial date.
“The national leadership of the Action Alliance has approved the following adjustment for the conduct of its party primaries.
READ ALSO: APC shifted presidential primary due to lack of ideas — Gov Ortom
“State Houses of Assembly primaries will hold June 5, governorship primary June 5, House of Representatives primary June 7 and Senatorial primary, June 7.
“The National Think Tank Committee meeting to confirm the list of candidates before submitting to INEC headquarters in Abuja will hold June 8.
“The special National Convention and presidential primary will be held on June 9, the general public and party members should please take note.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...