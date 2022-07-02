AA will not compromise Nigeria — Al-Mustapha

The Action Alliance (AA) presidential candidate, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, said on Saturday his party would not compromise Nigeria in the hands of people who cared less about its future.

He stated this during his consultations with senior members and academia from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, religious leaders, and other political stakeholders in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Al-Mustapha dismissed insinuations that he was contesting the presidency to shelve the votes for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

He said Nigeria had presented new formulas for identifying qualities of leadership and the idea of having a political platform as a determinant factor for people to emerge into power had gone.

He said: “Today, we are in a new order scientifically, and I believe we are here; the present situation in Nigeria, the attitude, thinking and feelings of Nigerians show that the new formula has come to stay.”

The AAC presidential candidate added that the new formula was having quality in terms of which candidates and the people’s choice should be.

“We are not compromising Nigeria in the hands of people who care less about the future

“We are all contestants but who knows who we are and we know our commitments; the experiences we have had and understanding of the new world order where we can introduce a lot more for the country to progress.

“The demarcation would be seen as crystal clear when tomorrow comes, that is why we believe we can do it,” Al-Mustapha stated.

