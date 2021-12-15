Amnesty Int’l demands release of detained #NorthIsBleeding protesters

The rights watchdog, Amnesty International, has condemned the police crackdown on #NorthIsBleeding protesters in many states across the region.

Some individuals under the aegis of the #NorthIsBleeding and #NoMoreBlood groups are protesting the escalating insecurity and rampant killings in the North.

The organizers of the protests, who are mainly youths, urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies to take proactive actions against the killings and insecurity in the north.

The protests which started last Friday had spread to major cities in the region, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement issued on Wednesday,

Amnesty urged the police and Department of State Service (DSS), to release the detained protesters.

The statement read: “We call on Nigerian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release all those arrested for exercising the right to freedom of assembly.

“The DSS must stop using ‘invitations’ to intimidate protest organizers.

“The protesters have done nothing more than speaking up for accountability. The arrests appear to be an attempt to intimidate and harass those who refused to be silent in the face of government’s failure to protect lives.”

