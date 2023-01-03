AAC expels guber candidates in four states over constitutional breach

Four governorship candidates in four states under the African Action Congress (AAC) have been expelled for alleged violation of the party’s constitution.

Those affected are Iboro Otu -Akwa Ibom; Ray Kene -Enugu; Ahmed Aliyu -Kwara and Dr. David Joel Charima -Taraba, according to a statement obtained by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.

The letter addressed to one of the affected candidates, Aliyu of Kwara State, and signed by the state chairman, Usman Jamiu, read: “Following the party’s query to you and dated December 28, 2022 and the request to explain within 48 hours why disciplinary actions should not be taken against you in line with Section 81, Sub-section 4. The reply window has since closed without as much as a word of reply from you.

“That you have deliberately refused to reply to the query is not only unfortunate but also speaks to your flagrant disregard and disrespect for the constitution of the party, and its organs. And this act of insubordination is not only contrary to Section 10 (a), (b) and (c) of the party’s constitution, it is punishable under Section 80, Sub-section 2 (a), (b), (c) (d) and (e).

“Consequently, the State Executive Committee relying on the Power vested it by Section 81, Sub- section 3 and in line with Section 81, Sub-section 2 (a) of the constitution of the party, hereby expels you from the Party with immediate effect. You may wish to appeal this decision as guaranteed by the party’s constitution.

“You are therefore advised to seize further transaction on behalf of the Party as the AAC will not be held liable over any breach or infraction.”

Another letter addressed to Otu of Akwa-Ibom and signed by the state chairman, Utip Etiebet, read: “Recall, that the state leadership of the party in a letter dated December 28, 2022 had issued you a query bordering on ‘Gross violation of the constitution, set rules, and directives of the AAC’ and given 48 hours to explain why disciplinary actions should not be taken against you in line with Section 81, Sub-section 4. That time has since elapsed without a word from you.

“That you have willfully refused to respond to the party’s query to you is not only unfortunate but also reinforces our belief of your lack of respect for the constitution of the party, and its organs. And this naked act of insubordination is not only contrary to Section 10 (a), (b) and (c) of the party’s constitution, it is punishable under Section 80, Sub-section 2 (a), (b), (c) (d) and (e).

“Consequently, the State Executive Committee relying on Section 81, Sub-section 3 and in line with Section 81, Sub-section 2 (a), hereby expels you from the party and by this letter, seize to be a member of the AAC. This expulsion is with immediate effect.

“You are therefore advised to seize further transaction on behalf of the party as the AAC will not be held liable over any breach or infraction.”

