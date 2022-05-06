A$AP Rocky proposes to singer Rihanna in new music video, ‘D.M.B’

American rapper A$AP Rocky asked his Barbadian lover Rihanna to ‘marry him’ in the newly released music video ‘D.M.B’.

The video was released on Thursday, May 5, and has amassed a total of 1.5 million views on the video streaming platform, YouTube at the time of this report.

The multiple award-winning Barbadian singer who was dressed in a red veil said yes to the talented American rapper.

Read also: Rihanna’s partner A$AP Rocky risks up to 14 years in prison

Towards the end of the video, a group of people can be seen throwing flower petals at the couple, which is reminiscent of when newlyweds walk down the aisle after getting married.

Meanwhile, it is not clear if the couple actually got married or if it was just part of the music video.

Watch the music video below.

In February 2022, Ripples Nigeria confirmed that Rihanna who is heavily pregnant is expecting a child with her rapper partner.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now