Entertainment
A$AP Rocky proposes to singer Rihanna in new music video, ‘D.M.B’
American rapper A$AP Rocky asked his Barbadian lover Rihanna to ‘marry him’ in the newly released music video ‘D.M.B’.
The video was released on Thursday, May 5, and has amassed a total of 1.5 million views on the video streaming platform, YouTube at the time of this report.
The multiple award-winning Barbadian singer who was dressed in a red veil said yes to the talented American rapper.
Towards the end of the video, a group of people can be seen throwing flower petals at the couple, which is reminiscent of when newlyweds walk down the aisle after getting married.
Meanwhile, it is not clear if the couple actually got married or if it was just part of the music video.
Watch the music video below.
In February 2022, Ripples Nigeria confirmed that Rihanna who is heavily pregnant is expecting a child with her rapper partner.
