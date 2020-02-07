Abacha didn’t loot all these funds they keep accusing him of, Al-Mustapha says

A former Major in the Nigerian Army, Hamza Al-Mustapha has said that all the money been repatriated to Nigeria and claimed were stollen by General Sani Abacha were false.

Al-Mustapha, who served as the Chief Security Officer to Abacha, claimed that the late dictator was innocent of all the money he had always been accused of looting.

According to him, the said loots were money stolen by Nigerian leaders who assumed power after the death of Abacha.

Al-Mustapha stated this when he spoke on the Voice of America (VOA), Hausa Service on Thursday. While demanding to know the source of stories of Abacha’s loot, he maintained that all the reports are fabrications.

He said when Abacha became the leader of Nigeria that the foreign reserve was about $200 billion. The figure, according to him, rose to become $900 billion before Abacha died.

He explained that all the attribution of looted funds to Abacha was because he stepped on so many toes while in power, adding that some people, who had not yet forgotten what the late Abacha did to them, continue to sponsor such lies against him.

“I was forced to implicate the leadership of the defunct PTF under President Buhari then, during the military era. If there will be a genuine fight against corruption in Nigeria, many people will be arrested,” he added.

