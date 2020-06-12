Latest Politics

Abacha who raised Nigeria’s image is insulted, but those who shared money he left are untouchable —Al-Mustapha

June 12, 2020
Abacha’s ex-CSO Al-Mustapha hints on presidential ambition
Major Hamza Al-Mustapha has said that the late Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, is being blackmailed.

Al-Mustapha, who was the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the late general, claimed that Abacha was being insulted despite raising the image of Nigeria, while those that shared the money he left behind were still alive and untouchable.

He stated this during an interview on the Hausa Service of the BBC in Kaduna on Thursday.

He said, “I am surprised by the way Abacha is being blackmailed. I am surprised because when he assumed leadership, Nigeria had less than $2bn in the foreign reserve.

“But within four years and eight months, he raised it to over $9bn. After his death, all the billions vanished in nine months.

“The person that raised Nigeria’s image and enhanced security is now the subject of insult. But those who shared the money he left are still alive and untouchable.”

Abacha overthrew the Earnest Shonekan-led interim government to become Nigeria’s military Head of State.

A former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, handed over to the interim government after annulling the June 12, 1993, general election, supposedly won by Chief MKO Abiola.

However, since the death of Abacha in 1998, succeeding governments have kept discovering and recovering monies he supposedly stashed in banks in the United Kingdom (UK), and United States (US) among other foreign countries.

