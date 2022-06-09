Abacha’s CSO, Al-Mustapha, wins Action Alliance presidential ticket

Maj. Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd), the former Chief Security Officer to late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, on Thursday won the Action Alliance (AA) presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections.

Al Mustapha polled 506 votes to defeat his opponent, Chief Samson Odupitan, who garnered 216 votes in the party’s presidential primary held in Abuja.

Two other aspirants – Tunde Kelani and Chief Osakwe Johnson – stepped down for Al-Mustapha shortly before the election.

A total of 854 delegates were accredited for the election.

