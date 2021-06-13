Abacha’s ex-CSO, Al-Mustapha charges army chief on quick end to Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Abacha’s ex-CSO, Al-Mustapha charges army chief on quick end to Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria
Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, a former Chief Security Officer to late military dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha, on Sunday, advised the Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, to do everything to end Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria’s North-East.
Al-Mustapha, who made the call in a chat with journalists in Abuja, said Yahaya must repay the confidence reposed in him by President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians to ensure a quick end to insurgency in the region.
He said: “Delaying the fight against Boko Haram will be a great disservice to Nigeria. The earlier we crush them, the better.
“Speed is very vital; because we are not fighting a conventional war. Speed matters a lot because Nigeria should recover from this speedily as much as possible.
“I know this is possible because I have done some homework on the matter.”
The ex-CSO also congratulated Yahaya on his appointment as the country’s army chief.
Al-Mustapha added: “He is our younger brother, I have prayed for him and wished him well on the appointment.
“I spoke with him and what I sent to him in a text message were prayers for him to succeed.
“There are different ways for him to succeed in overcoming the numerous security challenges bedeviling the country.”
