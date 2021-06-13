 Abacha’s ex-CSO, Al-Mustapha charges army chief on quick end to Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Abacha’s ex-CSO, Al-Mustapha charges army chief on quick end to Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria

Published

39 seconds ago

on

Abacha’s ex-CSO Al-Mustapha hints on presidential ambition

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, a former Chief Security Officer to late military dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha, on Sunday, advised the Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, to do everything to end Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria’s North-East.

Al-Mustapha, who made the call in a chat with journalists in Abuja, said Yahaya must repay the confidence reposed in him by President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians to ensure a quick end to insurgency in the region.

He said: “Delaying the fight against Boko Haram will be a great disservice to Nigeria. The earlier we crush them, the better.

“Speed is very vital; because we are not fighting a conventional war. Speed matters a lot because Nigeria should recover from this speedily as much as possible.

“I know this is possible because I have done some homework on the matter.”

The ex-CSO also congratulated Yahaya on his appointment as the country’s army chief.

Al-Mustapha added: “He is our younger brother, I have prayed for him and wished him well on the appointment.

READ ALSO: Abacha’s former aide, Al-Mustapha, tasks new army boss, Yahaya

“I spoke with him and what I sent to him in a text message were prayers for him to succeed.

“There are different ways for him to succeed in overcoming the numerous security challenges bedeviling the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations6 days ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....