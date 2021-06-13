Abacha's former aide, Al-Mustapha, tasks new army boss, Yahaya | Ripples Nigeria

In order to ensure the elimination of banditry and insurgency across the country, Retired Maj. Hamza Al Mustapha has implored Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), to institute proactive measures.

Al Mustapha, who is a former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to late Gen. Sani Abacha, made this call in Abuja on Sunday.

He said the new army chief must ensure speed in ending the insurgency which had led to massive destruction of lives and property.

“Delaying the fight against Boko Haram will be a great disservice to Nigeria. The earlier we crush them, the better.

“Speed is very vital because we are not fighting a conventional war, speed matters a lot because Nigeria should recover from this speedily as much as possible.

“I know this is possible because I have done some homework,” Al Mustapha said.

Al Mustapha also advised the new army chief to work in synergy with other security agencies to ensure success.

“My advice is that the army should not be alone because it is not a military affair alone.

“Boko Haram for example has been on for more than 20 years from my account, that is from conception to its maturity.

“If you want to contain an insurgency, every single detail of its activities should be on your palm, that is when you can say am on top of the situation.

“You have to get their sources of logistics, their electronic support, and capabilities, what they do on daily basis and how they get information among others,” he said.

