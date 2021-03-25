Abaribe accuses former Army chief, Ihejirika, of betrayal | Ripples Nigeria

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has accused former Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (Rtd), of working for the All Progressives Congress (APC), against the overall interest of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that made him an army chief.

Abaribe who represents Abia South Senatorial district at the National Assembly, voiced out his frustrations on Thursday while featuring as a guest on Magic FM, a radio station based in Aba, the Abia State capital.

The Senator said that his greatest regret was seeing Ihejirika campaign for the APC, a ‘party that has so much disdain for the South-East and the Igbos in general.”

He also noted that the PDP administration had recognized Igbos in the military by making Ihejirika the COAS for the first time.

“My greatest regret in the entire campaign is seeing Gen. Ihejirika coming to campaign for the APC in Aba,” the Senator said.

READ ALSO: NASS REPUBLIC: Playing hypocrisy with Abaribe’s bill. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

Continuing, he added:

“The same man is supporting a party that has so much disdain for Igbos.

“Ihejirika is with APC that has pushed out our people to a point that you hardly see any Igbo in the top rank of the military and other forces. It’s an unfortunate one.

“People are being kidnapped and killed in all parts of the country including the South-East, Abia and Isiukwuato local government area where Ihejirika hails from, yet no APC member from these areas have come up to condemn the killings.

“No APC senator from the South-East has called on the Presidency to sit up and solve insecurity problems,“ he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions