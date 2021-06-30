Abaribe charges Nigerian govt to respect Kanu’s rights during trial

The Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to ensure strict adherence to the rule of law in handling the case of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu, who was reportedly arrested in Abuja at the weekend, was arraigned by the government for an alleged treasonable felony on Tuesday.

The Senator, who made the call in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, said the government should be guided by the provisions of Section 31 of the 1999 Constitution in handling the matter.

The statement read: “The relevant section and charter presuppose that the detainee should be humanely treated while in the custody of the state.

“What it means is that it is the duty of the government in this instance to protect him and ensure the respect of his fundamental human rights while his trial lasts.

“For now, it is trite law, that he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

