Abaribe should resign from Senate, his opinion differs from that of Nigerians – Presidency

The Presidency on Wednesday described the call by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over the country’s security challenges as foolish.

The Presidency also asked the Senator to resign from his position and replace the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in Correctional Service over his failure to produce the IPOB leader for trial in line with the bail bond he signed in court.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement titled: “Senator Abaribe’s call for President Buhari to resign is foolish,” said the lawmaker’s call did not represent the opinion of Nigerians.

He added that the President was working hard to put the country “out of harm.”

The statement read: “President Buhari to resign on what basis? Just because some characters think that President Buhari should resign, then they expect him to quit.

“That call does not represent the opinion of the country. This is the opinion of an armchair critic, known for making stray comments.

“If a leader like President Buhari needs to resign, there are millions of other Nigerians who need to resign, including Senator Abaribe who unlocked the door to enable the escape of traitorous and treasonable suspects.

“He signed the bond for the court to release Nnamdi Kanu on bail, from which moment the suspect disappeared into the thin air. Senator Abaribe has failed repeated deadlines to return Kanu to the court for trial, yet he has the effrontery with which to accuse someone of failing to the bidding of the law.

“This is a man who should have replaced the suspects he failed to produce in the correctional facility.

“Abaribe’s party raped the nation and left it collapsing in 2015 and President Buhari is fixing things up all the years he is in office.

“President Buhari is working hard to keep Nigeria and Nigerians out of the harm terrorists have unleashed in the entire Sahel and Sub-Saharan Africa with the support of Nigerians and our foreign friends, he is going to finish off these terrorists.

