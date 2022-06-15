Abaribe tenders official notice of movement to APGA

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, who represents Abia South Senatorial District, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

During Wednesday’s plenary, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, read his resignation letter.

Abaribe was the Senate Minority Leader until his resignation.

“Notification for Resignation from Membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Senate,” the letter reads.

“This is to notify you and my dear colleagues in the Senate that I have formally resigned my membership of the PDP through my ward.

“This also means my resignation as minority leader

“I wish to thank you and my dear colleagues and the leadership of the Senate for the warm camaraderie enjoyed while I was the minority leader.”

The senate president on Tuesday, announced unofficially, that Abaribe had defected from the PDP to APGA.

