‘Abba Kyari and his men tortured us to implicate Saraki in Offa robbery case,’ Witness tells court

A prosecution witness, Shamsudeen Bada, on Thursday told the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin, that the embattled former Head of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari tortured him to implicate former Senate President, Bukola Saraki in the April 5, 2018 robbery incident in Offa.

Bada, who is a former Vice Chairman of Irepodun Local Government Area of the State, stated this at the resumed trial of suspects in the robbery case.

The police arraigned five suspects, Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, and two others for criminal conspiracy to rob the banks, murder of nine policemen and other citizens, and illegal possession of firearms.

During cross-examination at the resumed trial, the witness said the IRT operatives promised them they would be freed from detention if they named Saraki as their sponsor.

He said: “Ayo Akinrinbosun was shot in the leg when he declined to indict Saraki.

“After he was shot, my health started deteriorating. DCP Abba Kyari brought some nurses to treat me. Before I was eventually released, the police officers gave me conditions that I must not grant any press interview, I must not go to court, and I should quit politics.

“A member of the IRT simply identified as Adele directly told me ‘You these Kwara boys, we will show you shege. I was hanged and I told them I can’t lie even if I would die.

“They also said we were the boys Saraki used to hijack the APC congress then in Kwara State. The operatives added ‘we will take Kwara from your leader.”

Justice Haleemah Salman adjourned the case till January 16,17 and 18, 2023 for the continuation of prosecution witness cross-examination and trial.

Kyari is currently standing trial for alleged involvement in a drug deal.

