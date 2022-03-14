Abba Kyari’s wife faints in court, after judge deferred hearing on bail application (Video)

Ramatu Kyari, wife of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, on Monday, fainted and slumped in court, after the trial judge deferred hearing in the bail application for Kyari and his co defendants.

The incident happened at the Federal High Court in Abuja, where Kyari and the others were arraigned in continuation of their trial for alleged involvement in drug deals.

Justice Emeka Nwite deferred ruling on applications that DCP Kyari and six other persons facing drug trafficking charge with him, filed to be released on bail pending the determination of the case against them.

On hearing this Ramatu slumped as operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) were leading Kyari and others out of the court premises.

She was quickly carried up, taken out and rushed inside one of the offices of the court by some officials of the NDLEA, lawyers and others beleived to be friends and relatives.

The NDLEA had on Monday, urged the court to deny Kyari and all the other Defendants bail, stressing that the suspended cop poses a flight risk and that he will escape the country if granted bail.

