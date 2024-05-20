Abbas advocates reconciliation panels to resolve crisis in APC

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has called on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, to establish reconciliation committees to address grievances within the party.

Abbas, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, made the call at the APC stakeholders’ meeting for the North-West zone in Kaduna on Sunday.

He said a deliberate move to woo aggrieved members back to APC would augur well for the party.

The speaker said: “I want to call on the National Chairman and our party executive to ensure peaceful coexistence among all party members.

“We are bedevilled by many issues in different states… Elections are over; this is the time for governance.”

He stressed the need to bridge divides and ensure “peaceful coexistence” within the party.

“It is time to draw a line. Elections are over; this is the time for governance. We should forget what has happened, Forgive one another and one another.

“I want to suggest to the National Chairman, and by extension, the National Vice Chairman, to, as a matter of urgency, constitute reconciliation committees for the zone and for every state to constitute the same reconciliation committees so that we can make peace and bring those that we may have offended back to the party,” Abbas added.

The speaker’s suggestion comes amidst reports of internal friction within the APC, particularly after the conclusion of the last general elections. These tensions could potentially hinder party unity and effectiveness in governing.

By establishing reconciliation committees at both the national and state levels, the APC hopes to foster dialogue and address the concerns of aggrieved members. This initiative could strengthen party cohesion and pave the way for a more unified approach to governance.

It remains to be seen how Ganduje will respond to Abbas’s call and whether the proposed reconciliation efforts will prove successful in mending internal divisions within the APC.

