Abbas declares more prominent PDP, Labour Party members on their way to APC

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, declared on Saturday more prominent opposition figures are on their way to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The speaker, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Musa Krishi, stated this at the APC North-West zonal stakeholders” meeting held in Kaduna.

He said the recent defections of high-profile opposition figures to the APC were indications of the growing confidence Nigerians have in the ruling party.

The Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and the entire Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure in the state switched to APC last month.

Senators and members of the House of Representatives from PDP, Labour Party and the New Nigeria People’s Party ( NNPP) have also joined the APC in recent weeks.

Abbas said: ‘Since the 2023 general elections, the APC has secured governorships in 19 states and maintains the largest presence in both chambers of the National Assembly.

“The momentum has been further bolstered by the recent defections of federal lawmakers from Kano, Osun, Kebbi, Delta, and Edo states, bringing the total number of defections in the House to 25.

“Furthermore, we celebrate the APC’s victory in the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial election, where Sen Monday Okpebholo secured a decisive win for our party.

“Since the last National Working Committee meeting, our internal reforms have deepened democracy within the party, enhanced candidate selection processes, and strengthened grassroots structures.

“With these improvements, we have made significant strides regionally through targeted policy dialogues and development partnerships, revitalising our presence in Zamfara and Sokoto. Simultaneously, our accomplishments in the South-South have been reinforced by strategic realignments validated at the polls in Rivers and Bayelsa.

“It is essential to recognise that the North-West, as the zone with the largest voting bloc, boasting over 22m registered voters according to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s 2023 data, is not merely a peripheral actor but a decisive force in shaping electoral outcomes. This fact underscores the importance of our ongoing efforts and the need for continued engagement and collaboration across all regions.

“However, while acknowledging our substantial voter base, it’s imperative to understand that numbers alone will not assure victory. Discipline and unity hold the key. Past elections have exposed divisions that we cannot allow to resurface; now is the time for collaboration and shared aspirations. I urge everyone involved to remain committed to the party’s values, maintain internal harmony, and foster a united front.”

