Connect with us

Politics

Abbas declares more prominent PDP, Labour Party members on their way to APC

Published

5 hours ago

on

Abbas reiterates NASS commitment to efforts at combating climate change

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, declared on Saturday more prominent opposition figures are on their way to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The speaker, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Musa Krishi, stated this at the APC North-West zonal stakeholders” meeting held in Kaduna.

He said the recent defections of high-profile opposition figures to the APC were indications of the growing confidence Nigerians have in the ruling party.

The Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and the entire Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure in the state switched to APC last month.

Senators and members of the House of Representatives from PDP, Labour Party and the New Nigeria People’s Party ( NNPP) have also joined the APC in recent weeks.

Abbas said: ‘Since the 2023 general elections, the APC has secured governorships in 19 states and maintains the largest presence in both chambers of the National Assembly.

“The momentum has been further bolstered by the recent defections of federal lawmakers from Kano, Osun, Kebbi, Delta, and Edo states, bringing the total number of defections in the House to 25.

READ ALSO: PDP suffers another blow as three Kebbi senators dump party for APC

“Furthermore, we celebrate the APC’s victory in the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial election, where Sen Monday Okpebholo secured a decisive win for our party.

“Since the last National Working Committee meeting, our internal reforms have deepened democracy within the party, enhanced candidate selection processes, and strengthened grassroots structures.

“With these improvements, we have made significant strides regionally through targeted policy dialogues and development partnerships, revitalising our presence in Zamfara and Sokoto. Simultaneously, our accomplishments in the South-South have been reinforced by strategic realignments validated at the polls in Rivers and Bayelsa.

“It is essential to recognise that the North-West, as the zone with the largest voting bloc, boasting over 22m registered voters according to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s 2023 data, is not merely a peripheral actor but a decisive force in shaping electoral outcomes. This fact underscores the importance of our ongoing efforts and the need for continued engagement and collaboration across all regions.

“However, while acknowledging our substantial voter base, it’s imperative to understand that numbers alone will not assure victory. Discipline and unity hold the key. Past elections have exposed divisions that we cannot allow to resurface; now is the time for collaboration and shared aspirations. I urge everyone involved to remain committed to the party’s values, maintain internal harmony, and foster a united front.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

three × four =


 

Investigations

Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations4 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...