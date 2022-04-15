Business
Abbey Mortgage Bank MD, Madu Hamman, resigns amid declining investor confidence
The managing director and Chief Executive Officer of Abbey Mortgage Bank, Madu Hamman, has resigned from his position, and has been replaced by the board of the company amid declining confidence by investors.
Hamman’s resignation took effect on April 14, 2022, a statement carrying the same date, disclosed the new managerial change in Abbey Mortgage. His resignation comes at a period the company is recovering from a significant loss in earnings.
In 2020, Abbey Mortgage had suffered N4.29 billion loss before tax, significantly higher than the loss a year before, which was N51.9 million, while it also recorded loss after tax of N4.30 billion, above the N62.6 million loss reported in 2019.
Read also: Abbey Mortgage Bank records N76m in profit for Q1 2021
Last year, the company’s finances began its recovery process, reporting N599.12 million profit after tax, but it has failed to impress investors in the capital market, with its share recording abysmal performance, as investors snub Abbey Mortgage Bank for other profitable equities – with the firm’s share stuck between N1.05 and N1.04 since January 2021 till date.
Following his exit from the bank, Hamman, who is the third majority shareholder in Abbey Mortgage, would be resuming as the MD/CEO of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.
His position in Abbey Mortgage Bank would be taken over on a acting basis, by Mobolaji Adewumi, the former Executive Director at VFD Group. Adewumi had joined the bank in March 2020 as Executive Director, Finance & Administration.
