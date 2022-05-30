Business
Abbey Mortgage Bank records N2.17bn operating income
Abbey Mortgage Bank posted N2.17 billion net operating income in 2021.
However, this was a slight improvement in the company’s fortune after recording a N2.90 billion loss in 2020.
The bank also increased its loans to customers during the same period.
In the lender’s financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2021, released on Monday, the profit before tax was put at N661.06 million.
This was lower than the N4.29 billion loss recorded during the corresponding period of 2020.
The profit for the year stood at N622.1 million, compared to the N4.30 billion loss Abbey Mortgage posted for the same period in 2020.
The bank increased its loans to customers from N4.78 billion disbursed in 2020 to N6.16 billion last year.
