Abbey Mortgage Bank records N2.17bn operating income

Abbey Mortgage Bank posted N2.17 billion net operating income in 2021.

However, this was a slight improvement in the company’s fortune after recording a N2.90 billion loss in 2020.

The bank also increased its loans to customers during the same period.

In the lender’s financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2021, released on Monday, the profit before tax was put at N661.06 million.

READ ALSO: Abbey Mortgage Bank MD, Hamman, resigns, heads to FMB

This was lower than the N4.29 billion loss recorded during the corresponding period of 2020.

The profit for the year stood at N622.1 million, compared to the N4.30 billion loss Abbey Mortgage posted for the same period in 2020.

The bank increased its loans to customers from N4.78 billion disbursed in 2020 to N6.16 billion last year.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now