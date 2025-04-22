ABBEYBDS, NB, ABC TRANS emerge as top stocks to watch this week

The Nigerian equities market continues to endure bearish sentiment as profit taking wiped off N208 billion from the market capitalisation last week.

The market capitalisation crashed to N65.4 trillion from N65.7 trillion recorded the previous week.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.32% to close the week at 104,233.81 from 104,563.34 points recorded the previous week.

Amid the bearish trend as analysed by Ripples Nigeria, stocks like Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc (ABBEYBDS), Nigerian Breweries Plc (NB), Associated Bus Company (ABCTRANS) and Livestock Feeds Plc (LIVESTOCK) were among the 10 best-performing stocks last week to position themselves as stocks to watch in the new week.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks To Watch is not a buy, sell, or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

ABBEYBDS • 8.96 ▴ 0.81 (9.94%)

The current share price of ABBEYBDS is N8.96. ABBEYBDS closed its last trading day (Thursday, April 17, 2025) at N8.96 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.9% gain over its previous closing price of N8.15. ABBEYBDS began the year with a share price of N3.00 and has since gained 199% on that price valuation, ranking it first on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about ABBEYBDS, knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 149% over the past four-week period alone—best on NGX.

ABBEYBDS is the 99th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 17 – Apr 17, 2025). ABBEYBDS has traded a total volume of 10.4 million shares—in 1,030 deals—valued at NGN 48.4 million over the period, with an average of 165,565 traded shares per session. A volume high of 1.5 million was achieved on January 22nd, and a low of 93 on April 3rd, for the same period.

ABCTRANS • 1.42 ▴ 0.12 (9.23%)

The current share price of ABCTRANS is N1.42. ABCTRANS closed its last trading day (Thursday, April 17, 2025) at N1.42 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.2% gain over its previous closing price of N1.30. ABCTRANS began the year with a share price of N1.23 and has since gained 15.5% on that price valuation, ranking it 36th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Investors should, however, take caution of ABCTRANS’s recent bad performance, having lost 5% of its value in the past four weeks.

ABCTRANS is the 75th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 17 – Apr 17, 2025). ABCTRANS has traded a total volume of 43.8 million shares—in 1,879 deals—valued at N56.6 million over the period, with an average of 694,617 traded shares per session. A volume high of 17.4 million was achieved on February 11th, and a low of 50,764 on April 9th, for the same period.

NB • 36.20 ▴ 3.25 (9.86%)

The current share price of NB is N36.20. NB closed its last trading day (Thursday, April 17, 2025) at 36.20 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.9% gain over its previous closing price of N32.95. NB began the year with a share price of N32.00 and has since gained 13.1% on that price valuation, ranking it 41st on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

NB is the 24th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 17 – Apr 17, 2025). NB has traded a total volume of 340 million shares—in 8,788 deals—valued at N11.3 billion over the period, with an average of 5.4 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 42.1 million was achieved on January 24th, and a low of 234,582 on February 10th, for the same period.

LIVESTOCK • 9.50 ▴ 0.80 (9.2%)

The current share price of LIVESTOCK is N9.50. LIVESTOCK closed its last trading day (Thursday, April 17, 2025) at N9.50 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.2% gain over its previous closing price of N8.70. LIVESTOCK began the year with a share price of N4.12 and has since gained 131% on that price valuation, ranking it second on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

LIVESTOCK is the 27th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 17 – Apr 17, 2025). LIVESTOCK has traded a total volume of 285 million shares—in 11,687 deals—valued at N2.12 billion over the period, with an average of 4.52 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 14.6 million was achieved on March 12th, and a low of 800,595 on April 16th, for the same period.

By: Babajide Okeowo

