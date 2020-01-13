Abd’Allah takes over as Wikki Tourists manager

Usman Abd’Allah has on Monday been appointed manager at Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) outfit, Wikki Tourists.

Abd’Allah had been fired by NPFL champions Enyimba a week ago following a disappointing 4-0 thrashing by Plateau United in Jos.

“Although I was initially hoping to leave and be with the family but some deals are to good to walk away from,” the coach said to reporters.

“I don’t know the depth of the team yet, but I have also observed them from close quarters in the game against Sunshine Stars and I will also see the game against Adamawa United.

“The window is open and we would consider bringing in players to bolster the squad.”

The club announced the arrival of Abd’Allah to the NPFL club in a statement made available to the media by the club’s media director Nasiru Kobi.

“A New Technical Adviser has been appointed for Wikki Tourists,” the statement reads.

“He is Usman Abd’allah Shariff, he replaces Garba Ibrahim who has been redeployed to the Bauchi State Sports Council.”

In the statement, the club also confirmed the appointment of Haruna Abubakar as the new Goalkeepers Trainer and Dantani Yahaya as Trainer.

