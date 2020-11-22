Abducted ABU students regain freedom

The nine abducted students of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, have regained freedom.

The students were abducted by gunmen along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway last week.

The university’s Director of Public Affairs, Auwal Umar, confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday.

He said the students were released on Saturday night.

He, however, did not disclose if a ransom was paid for the release of the students.

Umar said: “All that I can say is that our students that were kidnapped some days ago have been released.”

READ ALSO: Gunmen reportedly abduct seven people in Kaduna community

“We don’t want to go into that. Honestly, I don’t know but all that I can confirm to you is that they (students) have been released. They were released last night (Saturday).”

Confirming the development, a brother to one of the students, Julius Mutum, tweeted that his sister has been freed by the hoodlums.

He wrote: “Some of the #ABU9 including my sister have just regained their freedom. Strictly by family efforts. Thank you @TheAbusite for lending your voice when everyone including govt and security agents didn’t care.”

Join the conversation

Opinions