News
Abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passenger shot, battling for life in captivity —Mamu
Tukur Mamu, the media aide to controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has announced that one of the abducred passengers of a Kaduna-bound train from Abuja which was attacked by terrorists on March 28, is battling for his life after he was shot by the abductors.
Mamu who has been negotiating with the terrorists for the release of the kidnapped passengers, identified the victim as Mohammed Al’amin, saying he is currently in a critical condition following the gunshot wounds he received.
Mamu who successfully facilitated the release of 11 of the passengers, in a statement on Wednesday, said though he did not know the circumstances that led to the shooting of Al’amin, the terrorists could have used the shooting to send a message to the government.
“I can confirm to you that the said passenger has been shot and the information is credible. It could also be intentional from them for the purpose of sending a message.
“Killing of their victims is something we know they can do. They have threatened to do that before,” Mamu said in the statement.
He however, warned the Federal Government to be prepared to take full responsibility if they fail to act on time to meet the demands of the terrorists so the remaining passengers could be rescued, adding that he has been in constant communication with them but can confirm that the government is yet to take any decisive action.
“I know what is in this crisis and that is why I keep emphasising that President Buhari must be prepared to take painful compromises if they are really committed to securing these innocent victims alive.
“With what we have succeeded in doing, the windows and opportunity we opened which there was none hitherto, the government has the power to bring this to an end within three to four days.
“I assure them we can do it with their support and cooperation, and if it didn’t happen as long as government do the needful, I will agree and accept to take full responsibility. Cases of emergency such as this doesn’t require unnecessary bureaucracy,” he added.
Investigations
