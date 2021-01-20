Latest Metro

Abducted Adamawa monarch regains freedom

January 20, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

The abducted district head of Mayo-Farang in Mayo Belwa local government area of Adamawa State has been freed by his captors.

The monarch, Ardo Mustapha, was abducted by unknown gunmen at his residence on Monday night.

Mustapha is also the Sarkin Noman Adamawa.

Read also: Adamawa monarch, Ardo Mustapha, kidnapped by gunmen

The Spokesman of the Adamawa State police command, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the release of the monarch to journalists on Wednesday morning.

He, however, did not disclose if a ransom was paid to secure the release of the Adamawa monarch.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */