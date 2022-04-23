Metro
Abducted Akwa Ibom pastor regains freedom
The abducted Founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church in Akwa Ibom State, John Okoriko, has regained his freedom.
Unknown gunmen abducted Okoriko from his church premises on Tuesday.
The spokesman for the state police command, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in Uyo, said the cleric was released by the hoodlums on Friday.
He added that police operatives are on the kidnappers’ trail.
Macdon said: “We are following up the matter professionally to ensure that the abductors are brought to book. We are not aware of any ransom paid to secure his release.”
