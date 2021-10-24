Abducted Catholic priest regains freedom after 10 days

Rev. Father Mark Chimezie Godfrey, a priest of the Catholic Church, who was kidnapped in Umuahia, the Abia State capital on October 13, 2021, has regained freedom after 10 days in captivity.

The priest was released on Saturday, October 23, 2021, the Umuahia Diocese of the Catholic Church has announced.

The Diocese, in a statement signed by the Catholic Bishop of Umuahia, Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, thanked God for answering the prayers of the diocese.

Rev Fr Mark Chimezie Godfrey of St Theresa’s Parish Umuahia was abducted by unknown men along Enyiukwu Road, Afaraukwu Ibeku in Umuahia North LGA of Abia State.

Bishop Ugorji also expressed his deep gratitude to all bishops, priests, consecrated men and women as well as all Christian faithful who assisted in prayers during the difficult and trying period the priest was in captivity.

He however failed to disclose if ransom was paid to secure the release of the young priest.

