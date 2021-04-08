Abducted Chinese miners regain freedom in Osun | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Osun State have rescued two Chinese miners abducted by hoodlums in the state.

The foreigners were abducted by gunmen at a gold mining site in Okepa/Itikan Village, Ifewara, Atakunmosa-West local government area of the state on April 5.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the kidnapped persons were rescued at about 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

She said: “The Police Command in Osun has rescued the two Chinese miners, Zhao Jian, 33 and Wen, 50, who were kidnapped on April 5 at a gold mining site in Ifewara, Osun.

“It will be recalled that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, drafted a combined reinforcement of Police Tactical units, JTF, and other security outfits to search and rescue the kidnapped persons.

“It is with a great delight to inform members of the public that the kidnapped Chinese nationals were rescued at about 9:00 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday) unhurt.

“Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest their kidnappers.”

