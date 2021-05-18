Abducted Deeper Life Pastor regains freedom after a week in captivity | Ripples Nigeria

A Pastor of the Deeper Life Bible Church who was abducted by unknown bandits from his church in Ondo State has been released.

Otamayomi Ogedengbe regained his freedom after spending about a week in captivity.

The cleric was kidnapped last week at the Irese axis of Akure South Local Government during a church programme.

The abductors of Pastor Ogedengbe on Thursday reportedly demanded a ransom of N30 million but a source in the church refused to confirm whether a ransom was paid or not.

According to the source, since the abduction occurred, there had been series of prayers by the family as well as the pastor’s church members over his safe return.

Meanwhile, the police command in the state was yet to confirm the development as at press time.

