Abducted DPO regains freedom in Plateau

The abducted Divisional Police Officer in Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State, Nwapi Augustus, has regained his freedom.

Gunmen on January 11 abducted Augustus from his hotel room in the area and whisked him to an unknown destination.

The spokesman for the state police command, Alfred Alabo, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Jos.

He said: “Following the kidnap of SP Nwapi Augustus on January 11, 2023, at about 7:30 p.m. by unidentified gunmen to an unknown destination in Pankshin LGA, the Plateau State Police Command in collaboration with other security agencies and hunters in the area, embarked on a rescue mission and eventually unshackled and freed the officer from his captors.

“The officer has been taken to hospital for medical examination and treatment, and will soon be reunited with his family.”

