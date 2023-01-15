Metro
Abducted DPO regains freedom in Plateau
The abducted Divisional Police Officer in Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State, Nwapi Augustus, has regained his freedom.
Gunmen on January 11 abducted Augustus from his hotel room in the area and whisked him to an unknown destination.
The spokesman for the state police command, Alfred Alabo, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Jos.
READ ALSO: Two police officers dead, 17 injured in Plateau auto crash
He said: “Following the kidnap of SP Nwapi Augustus on January 11, 2023, at about 7:30 p.m. by unidentified gunmen to an unknown destination in Pankshin LGA, the Plateau State Police Command in collaboration with other security agencies and hunters in the area, embarked on a rescue mission and eventually unshackled and freed the officer from his captors.
“The officer has been taken to hospital for medical examination and treatment, and will soon be reunited with his family.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...