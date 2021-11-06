Abducted Edo children regain freedom

The two abducted pupils of Glory Land Group of Schools in Igarra, Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State have regained their freedom.

The girls were kidnapped by gunmen along the Igarra-Auchi Road in Akoko Edo LGA on Tuesday.

The kidnappers intercepted the vehicle conveying the victims and other children at a gunpoint, dragged them down, and escaped into the bush.

A family source told journalists that the children were released by their abductors on Friday night after their parents paid N6 million ransom to the hoodlums.

But the spokesman of the state police command, Bello Kontongs, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday, said he was yet to get information on how they were released.

