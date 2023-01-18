Abducted Ekiti Catholic priest regains freedom

The abducted Ekiti State Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Michael Olofinlade, has regained his freedom.

Olofinlade, who was abducted along the Itaji Ekiti-Ijelu Ekiti Road in the Oye local government area of the state on Saturday, was released on Tuesday evening.

READ ALSO: Youths protest killing of Catholic priest, set ablaze police station in Niger

The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Felix Ajakaye, confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday.

“Yes, the abducted parish priest of St. George’s Catholic Church, Omu, has been released by the kidnappers,” Ajakaye said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now