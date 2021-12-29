Abducted Ekiti chief, two others regain freedom

The abducted traditional Chief in Ijan Ekiti, Gbonyin local government area of Ekiti State, Chief Emmanuel Obafemi, and two other persons have regained their freedom.

The three men were released along the Ikere road at about 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Gunmen abducted the chief on his farm located along Ado-Ijan road last Thursday and whisked to an unknown destination.

The two other victims who were cocoa merchants were kidnapped along the Ijan-Ise road on Christmas Day.

The spokesman of the Ekiti State police command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the release of the victims.

He said the men had rejoined their families.

Abutu said: “The three men were released at about 3:00 a.m. this (Wednesday) morning. They are now with their families safe and sound.

“The victims were released through the combined efforts of police, Amotekun Corps, and local hunters, who combed the forest in the area.”

