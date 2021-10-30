Nigeria In One Minute
Abducted ex-lawmaker regains freedom after 54 days
The abducted former federal lawmaker, Nelson Effiong, has regained his freedom.
Effiong, who represented Eket Senatorial District of Akwa Ibom State, was abducted by unknown gunmen in Uyo on September 5.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Publicity Secretary in the state, Nkereuwem Enyongekere, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Uyo.
He said the ex-lawmaker regained his freedom on Friday.
The statement read: “The All Progressives Congress (APC), Akwa Ibom State Chapter, wishes to intimate the APC family and the general public of the release of Senator Nelson Effiong who was kidnapped on the evening of September 5, 2021.
READ ALSO: Wives of journalist, ex-lawmaker, 2 others abducted in Nasarawa
“The Senator gained his freedom on Friday, October 30, 2021, from the enclave and grip of the men of the underworld.
“The party expresses its sincere gratitude to God Almighty and all who contributed in one way or the other to facilitate his release and return to his family and party.
“We humbly pray to God to accord you all the commensurable blessings you deserve for identifying with us throughout the period of the predicament.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...