Abducted ex-lawmaker regains freedom after 54 days

The abducted former federal lawmaker, Nelson Effiong, has regained his freedom.

Effiong, who represented Eket Senatorial District of Akwa Ibom State, was abducted by unknown gunmen in Uyo on September 5.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Publicity Secretary in the state, Nkereuwem Enyongekere, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Uyo.

He said the ex-lawmaker regained his freedom on Friday.

The statement read: “The All Progressives Congress (APC), Akwa Ibom State Chapter, wishes to intimate the APC family and the general public of the release of Senator Nelson Effiong who was kidnapped on the evening of September 5, 2021.

READ ALSO: Wives of journalist, ex-lawmaker, 2 others abducted in Nasarawa

“The Senator gained his freedom on Friday, October 30, 2021, from the enclave and grip of the men of the underworld.

“The party expresses its sincere gratitude to God Almighty and all who contributed in one way or the other to facilitate his release and return to his family and party.

“We humbly pray to God to accord you all the commensurable blessings you deserve for identifying with us throughout the period of the predicament.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now